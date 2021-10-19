LIVE: Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to attend hearing for nomination as CBP head

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus is in Washington, DC, Tuesday for a hearing as Senators consider his nomination to serve as the Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection.

President Joe Biden nominated Magnus for the job earlier this year, but the confirmation process was stuck in limbo over political battles in Washington. Now, Magnus finally has a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee — which oversees nominations to CBP.

Before Magnus can step into the new role, the committee will have to approve his nomination along with the full Senate.

