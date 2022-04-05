Tucson Police catch suspected thief stealing from multiple eastside businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has caught a suspected thief for trespassing on the properties of multiple businesses stealing copper.

According to Public Information Officer Frank Magos, authorities noticed a suspicious vehicle going through closed business parking lots on Saturday evening.

Officers pulled the vehicle over at 7900 E. Broadway Blvd., finding the driver armed and over 150 pounds of stolen copper wire in the car.

They identified the driver as 35-year-old Ty-Mikel O'Shea.

O'Shea faces charges of weapons misconduct and possession of dangerous drugs.

According to officers, the car was also full of drug paraphernalia.

