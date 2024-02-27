Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police asking for help to find missing teenager

Missing Kid
TPD
Missing Kid
Posted at 6:38 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 08:38:37-05

Tucson Police need your help finding a missing teenager.

Officers say 13-year-old Marcus Tessier was last seen on Alturas Street between Grant and Glen.

Police say he's 6-feet-tall and 240 pounds.

He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

If you see him or have any information about where he is, you're asked to call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood