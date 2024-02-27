Tucson Police asking for help to find missing teenager

Tucson Police need your help finding a missing teenager.
Officers say 13-year-old Marcus Tessier was last seen on Alturas Street between Grant and Glen.
Police say he's 6-feet-tall and 240 pounds.
He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and dark pants.
If you see him or have any information about where he is, you're asked to call 911.
