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Tucson Police asking for help in identifying car involved in deadly crash

TPD is asking if anyone recognized the car they say was involved in a crash that left a 3-year-old girl dead
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TPD
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is asking for your help in locating a car they believe was involved in a deadly crash which killed a 3-year-old girl on Saturday, April 10.

TPD says the car is a Dodge Charger made sometime between 2011-2023.

The crash originally took place near the intersection of Country Club Rd. and Valencia Rd. around 1:00 p.m.

The driver of the car did not remain at the scene. TPD believes they have information which can help with the investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

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