Tucson police arrest suspect in deadly stabbing on The Loop

Tucson Police Department Homicide
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department announced a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing along the river path near the Diamond Street Loop next to Wetmore Road.

Officers took 26-year-old Michael Francisco into custody Wednesday morning after spotting him near Stone Avenue and the Tohono Tadai Transit Center, a press release said.

Police said Francisco ran from officers and jumped into a nearby wash, but with help from the TPD Air Unit, officers chased him down and arrested him.

Detectives believe Francisco stabbed 44-year-old Enrique Mercado during a confrontation on September 24. Mercado later died from his injuries.

Francisco is now facing a charge of second-degree murder. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail.

Tucson police thanked community members and media partners for their help in the investigation.

