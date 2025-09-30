TPD releases photos of suspect in Loop bicycle murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department Homicide has released two photographs of the suspect involved in the murder of 44-year-old Enrique Mercado, which occurred on September 23, 2025.

In the images, the suspect is seen wearing what appears to be a white shirt with a red shirt partially draped, along with black pants.

TPD says there is also an AI-generated image circulating that falsely claims to depict the suspect’s face. This image is completely fabricated and is not part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident that killed Enrique Mercado is asked to call 88-CRIME.