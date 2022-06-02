Watch
Tucson Parks and Recreation swim lesson registration opens June 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Recreation swimming classes start soon.

Registration opens on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 a.m.

It is open for children ages 6 months to 17 years old.

Lessons will be offered for three, two-week sessions, June 20 - July 28.

Session 1: June 20-30

  • Registration Deadline: June 15

Session 2: July 5-14

  • Registration Deadline: June 29

Session 3: July 18-28

  • Registration Deadline: July 13

The cost is $15 per session.

Parent and child classes along with aquatic fitness are available.

For more information, visit the City of Tucson website.

