Tucson parents say it was their son who was shot and killed by DPS in Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Limon family in Tucson said their 18-year-old son was the driver who was shot by a Department of Public Safety trooper in Arivaca on Sunday.

RELATED: DPS trooper shoots, kills suspected human smuggler

The Limons tell KGUN9, Mark Limon, was a senior at Pima JTED.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a DPS trooper stopped a large SUV for “multiple traffic violations and suspected criminal activity,” on Sunday, Dec. 4.

DPS said there were eight people in the car and that “initial investigation indicates the suspect was involved in human smuggling.”

The press release states the suspect “violently accelerated the vehicle away,” and the trooper shot.

Perla and Domingo Limon, Mark’s parents, told KGUN 9 it was the girlfriend of a passenger in the car who broke the news to them.

“We weren't informed by police, we were informed by a girlfriend of one of the friends and was with them in the vehicle,” said Domingo, Mark’s father.

“Caring, loving, happy. Always happy—smiling, laughing,” said Domingo. These are just some of the words the family used to describe their son.

Perla and Domingo Limon said they have unanswered questions for law enforcement.

“Why did they shoot him? Why would you shoot through the back? Why didn’t they go talk to the driver instead of coming shooting them from the back?” said Domingo.

A manager at his job at Little Ceasars, big brother, student, friend and son—Mark Limon leaves behind his family who is asking for clarity on the situation.

“It’s just hard. I would not want any parent to go through what I’m going through,” said Domingo.

Perla and Domingo Limon have planned Mark's services at a local funeral home.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.