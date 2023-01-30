Tucson NAACP chapter responds to Memphis police video

Tucson's chapter of NAACP has responded to the death of Tyre Nichols.

"It was just a complete lack of care and concern for human life and we have to stop that. The George Floyd justice and policing act is a great start," said Dr. Cheree Meeks, Tucson NAACP President. "It's going to look at accountability, it's going to look at excessive force, it's going to look at the things that we believe will hold people accountable, hold folks accountable for what they do on and off camera."

The NAACP chapter is joining voices nationwide that are calling for change.

"We need strong leaders who are willing to step up and willing to make the difficult decisions and that's how we can, that's how we can come together and create a community that is safe especially for our black and brown community," Meeks said.

----