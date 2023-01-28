Tucson Police Chief makes statement on Tyre Nichols case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar released a statement following further investigation into the Tyre Nichols case.
"On behalf of myself and my entire leadership team, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Mr. Tyre Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues and the Memphis community," began Chief Kasmar. "The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols on January 7th, 2023, resulted in his inexcusable death. This leaves everyone, including police officers, disgusted, infuriated, heartbroken and outraged."
Bodycam footage was released Jan. 27 that closely revealed the tragedy Nichols suffered after a traffic stop. Officers were seen beating Nichols with a baton and using what appeared to be pepper spray.
"The individuals involved have rightly been terminated and criminally charged. There is no excuse for their actions. The five Memphis Officers betrayed their oath of office, disgraced the law enforcement profession, and cast shame on the officers across the nation who work selflessly each day to protect their communities," continued the police chief.
Other footage was released, such as from a pole camera, in an attempt to be transparent with the community, according to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Chief Kasmar says he is committed to ensuring that Tucson community members be treated with respect regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.
