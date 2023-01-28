Tucson Police Chief makes statement on Tyre Nichols case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar released a statement following further investigation into the Tyre Nichols case.

"On behalf of myself and my entire leadership team, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Mr. Tyre Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues and the Memphis community," began Chief Kasmar. "The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols on January 7th, 2023, resulted in his inexcusable death. This leaves everyone, including police officers, disgusted, infuriated, heartbroken and outraged."

Bodycam footage was released Jan. 27 that closely revealed the tragedy Nichols suffered after a traffic stop. Officers were seen beating Nichols with a baton and using what appeared to be pepper spray.

"The individuals involved have rightly been terminated and criminally charged. There is no excuse for their actions. The five Memphis Officers betrayed their oath of office, disgraced the law enforcement profession, and cast shame on the officers across the nation who work selflessly each day to protect their communities," continued the police chief.

Other footage was released, such as from a pole camera, in an attempt to be transparent with the community, according to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

The Tucson Police Department condemns, in the strongest possible terms, all inappropriate and unlawful use of force. As police officers, we have a solemn duty to “protect and serve” our entire community. It is only through building genuine relationships with our community that we can successfully accomplish this duty. Recognizing the level of trust and responsibility that is necessary to make this partnership work, the Tucson Police Department is committed to providing our officers with the training and skills necessary for them to connect in meaningful ways with the community on a daily basis.

Chief Kasmar says he is committed to ensuring that Tucson community members be treated with respect regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.