Tucson Mayor to participate in signing of bipartisan infrastructure plan at White House

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Joe Biden has invited Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to participate in the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the White House Monday.

Billions of dollars from the infrastructure package will go to PFAS contamination clean-up efforts, including the Tucson-area where PFAS contamination has been identified near Davis Monthan Air Force Base and Tucson International Airport, according to the Mayors Office. City of Tucson officials say groundwater entering the facility was reaching dangerous levels of contamination with chemicals called PFAS.

The infrastructure package will also include in expanding the new passenger rail, a recent proposal of a Tucson-Phoenix passenger rail line. The plan for Tucson to Phoenix will allow for three trips per day.

Additionally, the bill includes improving roads and bridges, updating ports of entry, increasing broadband access for everyone to have access to high-speed internet, and build a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

“I am honored to join President Biden and leaders throughout the country at the White House for the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero in a statement. “This bill represents a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure, supporting a number of potential projects locally, ranging from a state-of-the-art Bus Rapid Transit system and a new Tucson-Phoenix passenger rail line, to building a grid of electric-vehicle charging stations and cleaning up PFAS contamination.”

“I applaud the leadership of Senator Sinema, Senator Kelly, and all members of our Congressional Delegation who helped bring this bill across the finish line. We look forward to breaking ground on transformative projects that will improve connections throughout the region, invest in historically marginalized communities, reduce our carbon footprint, and create good-paying jobs.”

Click here to read the full factsheet of the bipartisan bill for Arizona.

