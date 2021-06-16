Mayor Romero says American Jobs Plan could help PFAS clean up efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water will shut down the Tucson Airport Remediation Project (TARP) water treatment facility to make sure PFAS doesn’t enter our taps on June 21.

For decades the plant was used to make sure the water was free of TCE and 1,4 dioxane.

RELATED: Tucson Water shutting down plant before chemicals can get out into drinking water

Now, Mayor Regina Romero is pushing the passing of the American Jobs Plan to help clean up the mess PFAS has left behind.

"One and most important piece of the American jobs plan is the potential funding of $10 billion for remediation of PFAS," she explained.

RELATED: City, state, federal officials to hold public meeting on PFAS water contamination

It will also create more technical jobs and boost our economy, according to Romero.

She said if it doesn’t pass, the City of Tucson will hold the responsible parties accountable even if that means going to court.

In the meantime, Mayor Romero said discussions are happening.

“We are in partnership with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. We have had very productive conversations with the Army Air National Guard. We are in discussions with our Congressional delegation including our Senators. We're moving every piece as we possibly can do to make sure that those responsible for protecting our water are brought to the table to negotiate,” said Mayor Romero.

She wants to ensure Tucson Water customers do not end up paying for it.

"That's not going to happen. Under my administration, and I knew that my colleagues on the council feel equally passionate about, about going after those remediation dollars,” said Mayor Romero.

Mayor Romero stresses that the PFAS has not and will not hit Tucson homes. Instead of water coming from the TARP plant, it will now come from the Colorado River.