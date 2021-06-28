New home construction in Tucson now required to include electric vehicle outlets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New homes in Tucson will now include electric vehicle charging ports after the City Council and mayor passed an update to the building code last week.

At their meeting Tuesday, the mayor and council voted to require all newly constructed one- and two-family homes to include EV ports. According to a news release from the city, the language of the code aims to be as universal as possible, allowing for most electric vehicle to be compatible with chargers in the new homes.

The new ordinance doesn't apply to active permits and active model plans and can be renewed for several years before the city will require EV ports to be included in plans as a revision.

"With this action, we are taking an important step to usher in and increase access to EV technology, improve air quality, and avoid costly home retrofits," Mayor Romero said in a news release Monday. "We are preparing the City of Tucson to be at the forefront in the adoption of a clean, renewable transportation system."