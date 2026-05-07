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Tucson man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for sexual abuse

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Scripps National
Prison bars
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A Tucson man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Tuesday, after previously pleading guilty to aggravated sexual abuse.

37-year-old Steven Daniel Buitimea's prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Buitimea sexually assaulted the victim by force, causing serious physical injury, the news release said. The assault occurred on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation, where Buitimea is an enrolled member.

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