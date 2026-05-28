Tucson man sentenced to 18 years for sexually abusing children

A Tucson man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to sexually abusing two young children.

According to federal prosecutors, 30-year-old Johney Lynn Hammond was sentenced May 26. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child.

Authorities said the abuse occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Oct. 25, 2017. Prosecutors said the victims were both younger than 9 years old at the time of the offenses.

In addition to the prison sentence, Hammond will serve a lifetime term of supervised release after completing his sentence.

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