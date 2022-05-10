Tucson man pleads guilty to deadly fentanyl distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oscar S. Acuna, Jr. has pled guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution, which lead to the death of a woman in 2020.

The 35-year-old said he sold fentanyl pills and black tar heroin to the woman and her boyfriend at a Tucson hotel in May 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona.

The woman reportedly ingested part of one pill before experiencing respiratory distress.

She received medical attention, but passed away as a result of fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to an autopsy report.

Sentencing for Acuna will take place Tuesday, July 12 before U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps.

The maximum penalty for a fentanyl distribution conviction is 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 for both.

