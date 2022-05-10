Recognizing National Fentanyl Awareness Day on Tuesday, May 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is recognizing the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day on Tuesday.

DEA officials say “Song for Charlie,” public health, non-profit and law enforcement partners joined them in raising awareness.

"Fentanyl is killing Americans at unprecedented rates," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. "On this first-ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day, please help save lives by making sure you talk with your friends and family about the dangers of this deadly drug."

According to the DEA, fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Apparently, its inexpensiveness, wide availability and addictiveness are fueling this epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly 70,700 Americans overdosed on fentanyl during the last fiscal year.

A special exhibit at the DEA museum called "The Faces of Fentanyl" commemorates the lives lost from fentanyl poisoning.

Anyone interested in having a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl displayed may submit their name and photo to FentanylAwareness@dea.gov. They may also post a photo on social media and use the hashtag #NationalFentanylAwarenessDay.