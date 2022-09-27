Tucson man held on $3 million cash bond for kidnapping, killing victim

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New court documents show Tucson man John Anthony Cole admitted to killing and dismembering another man -- then keeping remains in his car.

Cole is being held on a $3 million cash bond. His hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 29.

Maricopa County Superior Court records show victim Antoine Smith had texted his girlfriend after he was kidnapped by Cole on Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to the document, Cole said he was attacked by Smith during a rest stop along I-10. The documents say he "eventually strangled" Smith to death.

Three days later, Arizona Department of Public Safety officers arrested Cole after finding human remains inside his car.

Cole also admitted that he "purchased cleaning supplies, masking materials and other supplies in order to dismember the victim," according to documents. Cole told investigators where to find the Smith's body.