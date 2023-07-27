Tucson man faces life in prison for child sexual abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — United States District Court Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson sentenced to life in prison 43-year-old Tucson, Arizona resident Eric David Marrufo to life in prison on July 21.

Marrufo was found guilty on five charges of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and one count of Abusive Sexual Contact With a Child.

On August 19, 2022, a jury found Marrufo guilty of sexually assaulting the victims between August 1, 2006, and August 1, 2008 at his home on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation.

Marrufo is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

