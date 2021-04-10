Tucson man dies, woman rescued, after going missing in Death Valley National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man has died, and a Tucson woman rescued, after going missing in Death Valley National Park.

32-year-old Alexander Lofgren, a caseworker in the district office of Congressman Raul Grijalva, and 27-year-old Emily Henkel were due to return from a camping trip in the national park on Sunday, April 4. Authorities were notified on Tuesday, April 6, that the two were missing. The Sheriff's office for Inyo County, California initiated a search for the two campers.

Words cannot begin to describe how heartbroken I am over the death of Alex Lofgren, a dedicated caseworker in my district office.



Alex will forever be a part of our family, and my heart is with his family, his loving partner Emily, and his colleagues who mourn him today. pic.twitter.com/Fyi7zWNYiK — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 9, 2021

On April 8, Lofgren and Henkel were located using aerial reconnaissance, in a remote part of Death Valley National Park on a steep ledge. Due to the location, an attempted hoist operation failed.

On April 9 Inyo County Search and Rescue members were able to access the ledge where the missing campers had been discovered.

They found Lofgren dead and transferred custody of the body to the Inyo County Coroner's Office for investigation. Henkel was found alive and has been flown to Lemoore Naval Air Station for medical treatment.

“This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved,” stated Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell.

