Tucson man accused of leading online terror network faces federal terrorism and child exploitation charges

A Tucson man accused of leading a violent online extremist network has been indicted on 29 federal charges, including terrorism-related offenses and child exploitation, according to the FBI.

Federal officials say 21-year-old Baron Cain Martin, known online as “Convict,” was identified as a leader within 764 violent extremist group accused of targeting minors through social media and gaming platforms.

According to the FBI, Martin coerced victims into producing child pornography and videos of self-harm while sharing guides teaching others how to groom and extort children. He also allegedly conspired to support terrorists and directed victims abroad to harm or kill themselves.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the alleged crimes “unthinkably depraved,” saying they highlight the dangers of extremist networks online. FBI Director Patel said Martin’s actions were so severe that he was charged with supporting terrorism, adding that the FBI “will not stop until we find those who prey on the most vulnerable.”

If convicted, Martin faces up to life in prison. He has been in federal custody since his arrest in December 2024, according to the FBI.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a federal initiative focused on combating online child exploitation.

An indictment is only an allegation. Martin is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, according to the FBI.