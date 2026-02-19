Tucson Loop users call for safety improvements amid ongoing security concerns

TUCSON, Arizona — As the Tucson Bicycle Classic continues rolling into action, some neighbors who use the famous Tucson Loop often are making their safety concerns known.

The Loop is at the center of a lot of community concerns on social media and even in person — whether it's crime, unhoused individuals or even death.

About five months ago, KGUN 9 told you about Enrique Mercado, who was killed in a confrontation near the Tucson Mall.

It's incidents like these and the fast cars near the entrances of the Loop that is making neighbors like Tennessee Dunn more alert when going on their morning walk.

"There are several spots where people have died, and they place flowers for a little memorial site," Dunn said. "I pass them every morning, and I know people have died doing what I'm doing, which is walking."

Following these events, neighbors like Dunn are calling for increased security measures.

Some of which include more railings, speed bumps and sidewalks near the Loop entrances.

