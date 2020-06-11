Tucson LDS temple placed under evacuation order

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson religious landmark is under evacuation precautions due to the Bighorn Fire.
According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its temple at 7281 E. Skyline Drive is under the "SET - be alert" caution of potential evacuation.
According to FEMA, more than 850 homes are under evacuation threat, and nearly 300 homes were put under evacuation orders.
“The Tucson Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was put under a "SET- be alert" and ready to evacuate notice last evening. The temple has been temporarily closed since March and at this time has minimal staffing. We are grateful for those working diligently to protect our homes and buildings from the recent forest fires.”