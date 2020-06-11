Tucson LDS temple placed under evacuation order

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson religious landmark is under evacuation precautions due to the Bighorn Fire.

According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its temple at 7281 E. Skyline Drive is under the "SET - be alert" caution of potential evacuation.

According to FEMA, more than 850 homes are under evacuation threat, and nearly 300 homes were put under evacuation orders.