Tucson International Mariachi Conference coming up Friday, April 29 - Sunday, May 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is celebrating 40 years from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 8.

Various workshops, student showcases, vocal competitions, concerts and delicious food fill the 10 days of festivities.

Renaming the Tucson Music Hall in honor of local, Grammy-award winning artist Linda Ronstadt is also part of the 40th anniversary celebrations.

Highlights of the conference include:



La Santa Cecilia y La Marisoul con Mariachi

Tickets range from $25-$38 The Rialto Theatre on Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m. Grammy Award winning group from Los Angeles Six-piece band draws inspiration from Afro-Cuban, Mariachi, rock, blues and many other styles of music.

Cinco de Mayo Concert and Corrido Competition

Tickets range from $15-$20 MSA Annex Thursday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m. Features Los Gallegos and Compañia de Danza Folklórico

Student Showcase Concert

Tickets go for $14 each Tucson Music Hall on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Espectacular Concert

Tickets range from $50-$150 Tucson Music Hall on Sunday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. Featuring Lupita Infante, Mariachi Los Camperos & Mariachi Cobre



Event organizers have also organized a Silent Auction and 50/50 "Split the Pot" raffle. They are planning on selecting a winning ticket Saturday, May 7.

To learn more about this conference and how it got started, please visit TucsonMariachi.org.