Tucson International Mariachi Conference coming up Friday, April 29 - Sunday, May 8

Renaming music hall after Linda Ronstadt
Mariachi conference to draw crowds this weekend
<p>The Tucson International Mariachi Conference goes into full swing this weekend.</p>
Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 19:05:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is celebrating 40 years from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 8.

Various workshops, student showcases, vocal competitions, concerts and delicious food fill the 10 days of festivities.

Renaming the Tucson Music Hall in honor of local, Grammy-award winning artist Linda Ronstadt is also part of the 40th anniversary celebrations.

Highlights of the conference include:

  • La Santa Cecilia y La Marisoul con Mariachi
    • Tickets range from $25-$38
    • The Rialto Theatre on Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m.
    • Grammy Award winning group from Los Angeles
    • Six-piece band draws inspiration from Afro-Cuban, Mariachi, rock, blues and many other styles of music.
  • Cinco de Mayo Concert and Corrido Competition
  • Student Showcase Concert
  • Espectacular Concert
    • Tickets range from $50-$150
    • Tucson Music Hall on Sunday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Featuring Lupita Infante, Mariachi Los Camperos & Mariachi Cobre

Event organizers have also organized a Silent Auction and 50/50 "Split the Pot" raffle. They are planning on selecting a winning ticket Saturday, May 7.

To learn more about this conference and how it got started, please visit TucsonMariachi.org.

