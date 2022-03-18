Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TCC Music Hall to be renamed to honor Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt
(credit: CNN)
Linda Ronstadt
Linda Ronstadt
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 16:15:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero discloses plans for the City of Tucson to rename the TCC Music Hall in honor of Arizona-born Linda Ronstadt.

Linda Ronstadt won 11 grammies and was nominated for 27.

The naming will take place during the 40th Annual International Mariachi Conference Espectacular Concert on May 7th.

Linda Ronstadt is a beloved daughter of Tucson. It is time to honor her legacy and her ability to tell the story of our culture through music" "Her contributions, and those of her family, have elevated Tucson. She has inspired and entertained generations of young women and musicians. Honoring Linda Ronstadt during the Mariachi Conference celebrates her contributions to Mariachi and the music of the Sonoran Desert.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY