Tucson Holiday Ice outdoor rink melted, opening day delayed to Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Holiday Ice is back, now in downtown. But sometimes, when you put a sheet of ice under the hot desert sun, you get water.

“It doesn’t get very cold in Tucson, so having the coolness is really nice,” said Grace Credio, an 8-year-old skater.

The city planned to open the rink on Saturday, but the generator was down. And the ice was no match for Tucson’s 80-degree weather.

“Our beautiful desert sun is not cooperating and our ice is far too wet to skate on,” said Lane Mandle with the City of Tucson.

Now, the city hopes to open the rink on Sunday.

“You’re always walking, and you want to be able to do something else besides walking. And just move your feet without actually walking,” Credio said.

Tucson Holiday Ice was a huge hit in 2019, bringing in around 18,000 skaters, but it was canceled last year due to COVID.

“We were overwhelmed with the popularity of the rink in 2019, people came all over southern Arizona to skate," Mandle said. "It is a really special feeling to be able to ice skate in the middle of the desert."

This year the city is ready for the big crowds.

“The reason we moved the ice rink this year is because this new location has a lot more space so people can social distance while putting on their skates or having a sip of hot cocoa,” Mandle said.

The city recommends that all skaters wear masks. Also, anyone who wants to go has to purchase a 90-minute session online during the allotted times.

The rink hours are:

Weekdays: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Weekends: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Adults: $17 per 90-minute session

Children (Under 12): $12 per 90-minute session

Skate assists: $5

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

