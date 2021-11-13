Watch
Tucson's outdoor ice rink returns for 2021 holidays

Tucson Holiday Ice between Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022
With holidays just weeks away, Tucsonans will get to experience this season with the Tucson Holiday Ice outdoor ice rink returning for the second time.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 12, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the holidays just weeks away, Tucsonans will get to experience this season with the Tucson Holiday Ice outdoor ice rink returning for the second time.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time the outdoor ice rink made an appearance was in November 2019. The Rio Nuevo and City of Tucson developed this project after it was voted on by Tucson voters.

Tucson Holiday Ice, located on 260 S. Church Avenue, just in front of the Tucson Convention Center Ticket Office will be available between Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022. Skaters are required to bring socks, and gloves are encouraged.

Skating sessions are 90-minutes. Admission for adults is $17 and for children 12 and under is $12 per session. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or online.

Below are days and hours the ice rink is open and closed:

  • Weekdays - 2-9:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays - Noon-9:30 p.m.
  • Sundays - Noon- 9:30 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving -Closed
  • Christmas - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - Open
  • New Year's Day - Open

For further information or questions, call 520-791-4204 or email comments@tucsonaz.gov

