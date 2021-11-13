Tucson's outdoor ice rink returns for 2021 holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the holidays just weeks away, Tucsonans will get to experience this season with the Tucson Holiday Ice outdoor ice rink returning for the second time.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time the outdoor ice rink made an appearance was in November 2019. The Rio Nuevo and City of Tucson developed this project after it was voted on by Tucson voters.

Tucson Holiday Ice, located on 260 S. Church Avenue, just in front of the Tucson Convention Center Ticket Office will be available between Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022. Skaters are required to bring socks, and gloves are encouraged.

Skating sessions are 90-minutes. Admission for adults is $17 and for children 12 and under is $12 per session. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or online.

Below are days and hours the ice rink is open and closed:



Weekdays - 2-9:30 p.m.

Saturdays - Noon-9:30 p.m.

Sundays - Noon- 9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving -Closed

Christmas - Closed

New Year's Eve - Open

New Year's Day - Open

For further information or questions, call 520-791-4204 or email comments@tucsonaz.gov

Rio Nuevo @rionuevotucson1 and the City of Tucson invite you to skate on Tucson's outdoor ice rink over the holidays, Nov. 20, 2021 - Jan. 9, 2022. To learn more, buy tickets, and see the hours of operation, please visit https://t.co/IX0aPYgilk. pic.twitter.com/m8Xq6RZ5fj — City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) November 12, 2021

