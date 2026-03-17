Tucson heatwave? Don’t sweat it, here’s where to cool off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With forecasted record highs this mid‑March weekend, Tucson residents should get ahead of the heat now. If you or someone you know is vulnerable — seniors, infants, people with chronic illness, outdoor workers or those without reliable air conditioning — plan to move to an air‑conditioned public site early.

Below are immediate, practical steps Tucsonans can take now — each tied to guidance from local or state public‑health authorities — plus links to official local resources for live cooling‑center info.

Official city/county resources

Call 2‑1‑1 - A service that can be called for information on the nearest, open cooling station or to request transportation assistance or click here to visit their official site.

The City of Tucson operates several cooling centers, including Parks and Recreation facilities and specially designated "COOLtainers," typically open from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. during extreme heat. These sites offer water, shade, and air-conditioned respite.

You can click here to visit Pima County's map of cooling centers or click here to visit Pima County's Beat the Heat page to find a location nearest you.

Some cooling centers are lcoated at:

Donna R. Liggins Center – 2160 N. 6th Ave.

El Pueblo Center – 101 W. Irvington Road

Fred Archer Center – 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Freedom Center – 5000 E. 29th St.

Morris K. Udall Center – 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Randolph Center – 200 S. Alvernon Way

Top things you can do to try and stay cool