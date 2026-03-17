Tucson heatwave? Don’t sweat it, here’s where to cool off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With forecasted record highs this mid‑March weekend, Tucson residents should get ahead of the heat now. If you or someone you know is vulnerable — seniors, infants, people with chronic illness, outdoor workers or those without reliable air conditioning — plan to move to an air‑conditioned public site early.
Below are immediate, practical steps Tucsonans can take now — each tied to guidance from local or state public‑health authorities — plus links to official local resources for live cooling‑center info.
Official city/county resources
Call 2‑1‑1 - A service that can be called for information on the nearest, open cooling station or to request transportation assistance or click here to visit their official site.
The City of Tucson operates several cooling centers, including Parks and Recreation facilities and specially designated "COOLtainers," typically open from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. during extreme heat. These sites offer water, shade, and air-conditioned respite.
You can click here to visit Pima County's map of cooling centers or click here to visit Pima County's Beat the Heat page to find a location nearest you.
Some cooling centers are lcoated at:
Donna R. Liggins Center – 2160 N. 6th Ave.
El Pueblo Center – 101 W. Irvington Road
Fred Archer Center – 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
Freedom Center – 5000 E. 29th St.
Morris K. Udall Center – 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Randolph Center – 200 S. Alvernon Way
Top things you can do to try and stay cool
- Hydrate before you feel thirsty — sip water all day. The Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC advise drinking water regularly on hot days and checking urine color as a hydration clue (light yellow/clear is better).
- Move activities to cooler hours. AZDHS and the CDC recommend doing exercise and heavy chores before sunrise or after sunset to reduce heat exposure.
- Use air conditioning when you can — and find public AC if yours is unreliable. In addition to the cooling centers, also try libraries, movie theaters, shopping malls and parks and recreation centers.
- Be careful with fans above ~90°F. The CDC notes that fans can be helpful but may be ineffective or harmful when indoor temps exceed about 90°F — air conditioning or moving to a cooled public space is recommended in extreme heat.
- Cool your body quickly if you feel overheated — cool shower, wet cloths to neck/wrists, or cold packs to armpits/groin. These are standard public‑health first steps for heat exhaustion and are included in AZDHS and CDC guidance.
- Never leave children, seniors or pets in parked cars. State and local health pages and emergency services warn that vehicle interiors reach dangerous temperatures in minutes.
- Check on high‑risk neighbors and relatives at least twice daily. Both AZDHS and local health offices urge checking on people over 65, infants, people with chronic illness, and those on medications that affect heat tolerance.
- Outdoor workers: require shaded breaks, frequent water, and lowered exertion. CDC and AZDHS recommend employers provide shade, water, rest and schedule changes during heat events.
- If someone shows confusion, fainting, seizures, or very high body temperature — call 911 immediately. The CDC and local health authorities classify heat stroke as a medical emergency.
- Prepare for power outages: keep bottled water, battery‑powered fans, and a plan to move vulnerable people to a cooling site. Pima County and City emergency pages recommend planning for outages during extreme heat.