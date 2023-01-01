Mikenzie Hammel joined the KGUN 9 team in the summer of 2023 as a multimedia reporter. She graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

Previously, Mikenzie reported for the Cronkite News broadcast and digital teams on various stories including migration, state elections, and health disparities among others. She also interned with 12News’s Arizona Midday team and PHXTV in Phoenix.

Mikenzie is a multi-award winning journalist with a Hearst award for her story on maternal mortality and a BEA award for her story on the indigenous rodeo.

Mikenzie, “The Flexible Journalist,” is also a certified yoga instructor; she is flexible physically as well as in a way that allows her to be able to cover any news story that will educate the public, encourage civil discourse and impact communities.

She doesn’t usually like to sit still—in her free time, she enjoys practicing yoga, camping and trying new restaurants.

With her passion for human connection and visual storytelling, Mikenzie is honored to share the stories of Tucson and southeastern Arizona.