Tucson firefighters join effort at New Mexico Black Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson firefighters are contributing to efforts in the New Mexico Black Fire, which has been burning since Saturday, May 14.

The Tucson Fire Department shared yesterday three of their personnel have been deployed to assist with efforts in the neighboring state as part of the REMS (Rapid EMS) Team.

The main role of REMS team members is to extract injured firefighters from remote terrain and administer immediate medical care.

Tucson firefighters, with the Northwest Fire District, "have been drilling hard to stay ready for any rescue scenario," shared the TFD in a two-part tweet.

The Black Fire has burned approximately 254,840 acres in the Gila wilderness area north of Mimbres, N.M. is currently 25% contained. Officials say the fire was human-caused and is under investigation.

The Gila National Forest, like many public wildlands in Southern Arizona, enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions in May.

For those planning to enter public lands for recreation, be sure to check for fire-restricted activities.

If you see an illegal camp fire or smoke, fire or other suspicious activities, you are advised to call 911 or contact park authorities. The US Forest service encourages you NOT to attempt to put out fires on your own.

