Tucson firefighters investigating home fire in the 2100 block of East 10th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a home fire in the 2100 block of East 10th Street.
Firefighters responded to a call Wednesday afternoon. By 1:20 p.m., they had controlled the flames.
According to the department, this home was empty.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
CONTROLLED 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled what started as a contents fire in the living room of a home in the 2100 block of E. 10th St. Home is vacant. Fire cause investigators are on scene pic.twitter.com/S8aoCxPflP— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 11, 2022
