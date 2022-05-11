Watch
Tucson firefighters investigating home fire in the 2100 block of East 10th Street

Allegedly flames broke out in living room
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a home fire in the 2100 block of East 10th Street.

Firefighters responded to a call Wednesday afternoon. By 1:20 p.m., they had controlled the flames.

According to the department, this home was empty.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

