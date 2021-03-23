Menu

Tucson Fire stops yard blaze near Flowing Wells and Roger

Tucson Fire crews put out a yard fire near Flowing Wells and Roger at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Photo courtesy Tucson Fire.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Mar 23, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews put out a yard fire near Flowing Wells and Roger at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews extinguished the blaze before it spread beyond a shed and tree.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

