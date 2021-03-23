Tucson Fire stops yard blaze near Flowing Wells and Roger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews put out a yard fire near Flowing Wells and Roger at 2 a.m. Tuesday.
A “first in” look at what Engine 8 arrived to at Flowing Wells/Roger at 2:00 this morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they could extend beyond the shed and tree seen here. No one was injured and the cause was under investigation. #TFD pic.twitter.com/SHQ5wq1kyv— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 23, 2021
Crews extinguished the blaze before it spread beyond a shed and tree.
No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.