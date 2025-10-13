Tucson Fire Department responds to multiple swift water rescues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first rescue took place around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Alamo Wash behind Tucson Medical Center, at Grant and Craycroft. According to Tucson Fire officials, the water was about four feet deep when a man and his son spotted someone in the wash and followed them for approximately 100 yards.

They were able to pull the individual out of the water near the Fort Lowell Bridge. Officials said the person rescued had minor injuries but didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Not too long after, TFD responded to another call near East Calle Betelgeux and South Avenida Planeta at around six, once again in the Alamo Wash. This time, a driver became trapped in their pickup truck in about four feet of water.

Crews used an aerial ladder to safely remove the person from the vehicle. Tucson Fire said they responded to the same area just last month.

At around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to a third swift water rescue near Yale Drive and South Kenyon Drive, where another person was trapped in a vehicle. Once again, an aerial ladder was used to safely get the person out.

The Tucson Fire Department said it also received multiple calls about stranded vehicles across the city during the storms.

