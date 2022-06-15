Tucson Fire Department responding to two-alarm materials fire

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department is responding to a large materials fire on a property near the corner of Grant Avenue and 7th Avenue.
KGUN will have more information as the story develops.
MATERIALS FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a large materials fire in the 100 block of E. Sahuaro - this property is on the corner of Grant and 7th. A second alarm has been called. Avoid the area #TFD pic.twitter.com/vWC690FNg8— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 15, 2022
