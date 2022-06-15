Watch
Tucson Fire Department responding to two-alarm materials fire

fire.png
Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 16:01:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department is responding to a large materials fire on a property near the corner of Grant Avenue and 7th Avenue.

KGUN will have more information as the story develops.

