Tucson Fire Department investigating fire at Deerfield Village Apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Deerfield Village Apartment.
The Department says crews responded to the complex early in the morning on Tuesday, May 9. TFD had received reports of a fire in an apartment on the third floor.
Crews were able to contain the fire to a single apartment unit. Nobody was injured from the flames.
APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 On Tuesday morning at 4:06 #TucsonFire was dispatched to the Deerfield Village Apartments in the 3200 block of E. Fort Lowell Road for reports of a fire in an apartment on the third floor. Engine 5 was first on scene at 4:10 and with the help of additional… pic.twitter.com/LzqKRTdYzY
— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 9, 2023