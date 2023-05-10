Watch Now
Tucson Fire Department investigating fire at Deerfield Village Apartments

Crews say nobody was injured and the flames were contained to one unit
Posted at 4:27 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 07:27:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Deerfield Village Apartment.

The Department says crews responded to the complex early in the morning on Tuesday, May 9. TFD had received reports of a fire in an apartment on the third floor.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a single apartment unit. Nobody was injured from the flames.

