Tucson Fire Department: Hiker rescue in progress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Updated on August 10 at 4:58 p.m.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the patient has made it safely to the trailhead.

Tucson Fire Department is saying a rescue is underway to reach a hiker on Yetman Trail in Tucson Mountain Park who is experiencing a "medical event."

The hiker is reportedly breathing and conscious, according to TFD.

