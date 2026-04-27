Tucson Fire crews battle blaze at Midtown home

Tucson Fire crews battled a blaze that gutted a home in Midtown Sunday night.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, crews arrived to the house in the 5400 block of East Holmes Street at around 9:06 p.m.

They reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Fire was spreading to the backyard and surrounding areas, the post said.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes. It was under control at 9:31.

One cat died. No other injuries were reported, the post said.

One resident was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

