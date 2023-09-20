Watch Now
Tucson Fire crew rescues kitten stuck in car engine on east side

TFD
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 20, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department rescued a kitten from a car engine Tuesday on Tucson's east side.

Crews from Station 17 were called to help Animal Control retrieve the kitten who was firmly stuck inside.

The kitten was rescued and there were no damages to the car.

