Tucson families compete on ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We're the Morales family and we're jumping for joy to light up your Christmas."

A pair of Tucson families are being spotlighted on ABC Thursday as part of the 9th season of "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The two homes also competing against two homes in the Phoenix area for the coveted "Light Fight" trophy and the $50,000 grand prize.

"We have over 65,000 lights, over 150 handmade decorations and it's been a wonderful joy the past 33 years to grow the display to what it is today," participating Tucsonan Dan Moussette said.

His family lives near Camino De La Tierra and Orange Grove. While they didn't win the "Light Fight" Dan said he wouldn't trade away the Christmas experience.

RELATED: Tucson house to be featured on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight in late 2021

"It was very exciting to be on the Christmas Light Fight," Moussette said. "My wife, my two grand daughters. We had a great time and we really enjoyed the experience."

Near River and La Canada you'll find another house lit to the skies—that home belongs to the Morales family.

They use 300,000 pixels that move to music. It has onlookers dancing and jumping for joy.

It's hard work and to get everything to sync with the music," said participating homeowner Frank Morales. "I'm just proud of the whole display."

Morales says he's also proud that it's a true Morales family Christmas display.

In the end, neither Tucson family won the "Light Fight."

That honor goes to a family in the Phoenix area, with more than 300,000 lights and 400 cartoon cutouts.

Dan Moussette tells KGUN 9 this is the last year he'll put up his massive light display. He said it's time for the younger generation to take over the Christmas decorating spirit.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

