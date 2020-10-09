Menu

Tucson Denny's hosting fundraiser for family of boy killed in hit-and-run crash

10 year old brother badly injured
Officers say the 9-year-old, Edouard Lautaire, died at the scene and the 10-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The mother was not hurt.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Oct 09, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson Denny's is hoping to help a family that suffered an unimaginable tragedy.

The restaurant at 6484 East Broadway Blvd. is offering free meals to anyone who donates money to the family of 9-year-old Edouard Lautaire, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tucson last week. The fundraiser will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Restaurant owners say any donation amount will earn patrons a free meal, and 100% of all donations will go toward covering the boy's funeral expenses and the medical bills of his brother, who was seriously injured in the crash.

