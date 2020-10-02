TPD: Driver that hit and killed boy taken into custody

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police have taken the driver who hit and killed a 9-year-old boy Wednesday into custody.
Police say 39-year-old Ernesto Carrizoza is charged with second-degree murder.
RELATED: Who could do this? Hit and run driver kills 9 year old boy
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD, the suspect's vehicle, a BMW SUV, was located in Pima County Friday after police sent out the vehicle's description and license plate number to the public.
Dugan says police located the man near Masterson & Alvord and took him into custody without incident.
Other agencies assisted, including Tohono O'odham and the F.B.I.
🚨HIT & RUN DRIVER & VEHICLE LOCATED🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) October 3, 2020
Detectives have arrested 39-year-old Ernesto Carrizoza & charged him with 2nd degree murder among other felonies. The BMW was also located earlier today. We can't thank you enough for the support & assistance on this case! pic.twitter.com/oYXSU1gFSW