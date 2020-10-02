TPD: Driver that hit and killed boy taken into custody

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police have taken the driver who hit and killed a 9-year-old boy Wednesday into custody.

Police say 39-year-old Ernesto Carrizoza is charged with second-degree murder.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD, the suspect's vehicle, a BMW SUV, was located in Pima County Friday after police sent out the vehicle's description and license plate number to the public.

Dugan says police located the man near Masterson & Alvord and took him into custody without incident.

Other agencies assisted, including Tohono O'odham and the F.B.I.