Tucson DEA agent honored during National Police Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo was shot and killed working a drug enforcement operation on an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson last October.

His death shook the law enforcement community.

Now, Garbo is being remembered during National Police Week in Washington DC. His name has been engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

His family attended ceremonies honoring him.

DEA

"Having Agent Garbo memorialized on the wall is something that I don't know that we'll ever be able to put into words how that feels," said Cheri Oz, DEA Special Agent In Charge, Phoenix Field Division. "I talked to the Garbo family and one of the things they said when they first saw his name on the wall is that he's immortal. A hundred years from now his name will still be on that wall."

Special Agent Garbbo's name will be read during a candlelight vigil Friday evening at the National Law Officers Enforcement Memorial.

DEA

Garbo and 618 other fallen officers are being added to the memorial.