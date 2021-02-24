Tucson CVS offers COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The original story included an incorrect address.
A Tucson CVS location is offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
The location at 1900 W. Valencia Road is the lone Tucson-area CVS to offer appointments to receive the vaccine, according to the CVS sign-up site.
Those age 65 and over are eligible.
CVS released this statement:
In an ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help the country move forward from the pandemic, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 25 at eight select CVS Pharmacy locations across Arizona.
“Getting vaccines into the arms of Arizonans is our best way to beat this virus and get our economy back on track,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “CVS’s vaccine program in Arizona is welcome news, and an important step towards expanding vaccine distribution and increasing options for Arizonans including in some of our rural communities and small towns.”
For the select retail locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, 2/25, appointments will start to become available for booking today as stores receive shipments of vaccine. Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Arizona will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will be confirmed by the state. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, will be approximately 9,300 total weekly doses. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following Arizona counties: Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations and in more Arizona counties.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”