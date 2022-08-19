Tucson court sentences man to 130 months in prison for romance fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme, according to authorities in Arizona.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Ighorhiohwunu was previously convicted by a federal jury of conspiring to launder more than $1.3 million in proceeds obtained from victims of the internet fraud.

As part of his sentence, Ighorhiohwunu was fined $25,000 and ordered to pay full restitution.

Prosecutors said that between July 2019 and May 2020, Ighorhiohwunu participated in a scheme where conspirators with connections to Nigeria used fictitious or assumed online identities to meet victims in the U.S. and get money from them.

The FBI investigated the case that was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson.

----

