Tucson court charges four locals with fentanyl distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal grand jury in Tucson has returned indictments against Bryan Israel Moreno-Aguilar, 23, Alfredo Daniel Mireles, 29, Glen Adam Romero, Jr., 40, and Ana Lizeth Romero, 39.

The four are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Their indictments claim from an unknown time until Friday, January 7, they knowingly worked together in order to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.

According to the complaints, the suspected drug distributors used Mireles’ residence, Romeros’ residence and the Romeros’ car to store counterfeit M30 pills.

Law enforcement stopped a vehicle leaving Mireles' home discovered it had about 8,000 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl.

Then on December 11, 2021, police spotted Romeros’ car at a local business. This led officers to catching the Romero couple counting and distributing about 100 counterfeit M30 pills.

Their convictions carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, a $5 million fine, or both.

The FBI Tucson Resident Agency and Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force investigated this case together.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam D. Rossi and Brandon M. Bolling, District of Arizona, Tucson, are handling the prosecution.