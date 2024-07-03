Tucson Congressman Raúl Grijalva calls for Biden to 'get out of this race'

Almost a week after the first presidential debate, Tucson Congressman Raúl Grijalva is calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the race, according to an interview with The New York Times.

In comments made on Wednesday, Grijalva publicly expressed concerns about Biden's reelection campaign. Grijalva is now the second sitting Democrat in Congress to make this move.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva, who represents Arizona's 7th Congressional District, told The New York Times.

“What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett was the first elected Democrat in Congress to call for Biden to step back from the Democratic nomination.