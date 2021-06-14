Watch
Tucson community members gather to march against anti-semitism

Posted at 10:26 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 01:26:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson community members came together Sunday evening in a candlelight march against anti-semitism.

The candlelight march was held to support the Jewish community, and to stand up and confront hatred.

The march started at the Chabad on River Road and ended at the Holocaust Memorial at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.

The event included speeches from Rep. Alma Hernandez, as well as several religious leaders in the community.

Organizers say the march is in response to the recent acts of vandalism committed toward the local Jewish community and two of their synagogues in recent months.

Last week, the Chabad on River was vandalized with hateful messages and symbols sprayed painted on their doors.

In May, a rock was thrown through a window at Congregation Chaverim near Speedway Boulevard.

