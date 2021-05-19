Watch
Tucson synagogue vandalized with rock through glass door

Rep. Alma Hernandez/Twitter
A Tucson Jewish congregation woke up Wednesday morning to discover someone had smashed the door of their synagogue with a rock sometime overnight.
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 19, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson Jewish congregation woke up Wednesday morning to discover someone had smashed the door of their synagogue with a rock overnight.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the report says the last person left Congregation Chaverim at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and the next person arrived at the building near Speedway Boulevard and Sahuara Avenue at around 8 a.m. the next day.

Rep. Alma Hernandez, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives and Congregation Chaverim in Tucson, reported the news on Twitter and shared a photo of the damage.

"This was NOT an accident! I feel numb," she tweeted. "It's just the beginning."

Police say they don't have any suspects and Rep. Hernandez says the synagogue doesn't have a video surveillance system.

