Tucson City Council votes to increase the Tucson Water rate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council voted unanimously to increase the Tucson Water CAP surcharge by 30 cents.

The cost of aging infrastructure was one of the reasons for the increase.

“We cannot continue to let Tucson Water fall behind in terms of the financial ability to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure,” said Steve Kozachik, Ward 6.

Infrastructure like the 22nd and Kolb water main break is a “symptom of aging infrastructure,” said the council.

“What we had found is we had to go 25 feet down below the intersection to find where the pipe had burst,” said Paul Cunningham, Ward 2.

Another reason the council said they were for the increase is the cost of water from the drought declaration of the Colorado river.

“Tucson has been great at water conservation, we need to get even better,” said Kevin Dahl, Ward 3.

The 30 cent increase will take effect on February 13 with revenue to increase 5.5% at the start of the fiscal year.

