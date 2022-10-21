City may increase Tucson water rates starting in 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City officials are warning the public ahead of time to potentially expect increases in rates for Tucson Water and Environmental and General Services customers.

Mayor Romero and Council will hold a public hearing on Jan. 10, 2023, to vote on these proposed rates.

Mayor Regina Romero confirms beginning in fiscal year 2023 and progressing through 2027, prices could steadily increase.

Tucsonans should expect a 30 cent hike in the CAP Surcharge (Water Resource Fee) starting on Feb. 13, 2023.

Over the next four years, revenue increases would rise 5.5% at the start of each fiscal year (July 1).

City council members joined Mayor Romero, pointing out "Tucson Water is now in the third year without a rate increase."

They say the previous 2020 rate increase proposal was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic shook society.

However, these city officials clarify the pause is not sustainable "due to the increased cost of aging infrastructure and swelling cost of water as a result of the drought declaration on the Colorado River."

Low-income financial aid is an option for qualified customers, they pointed out.

Information sessions are planned across the city's six sectors:



Ward 1

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 - 8 p.m. El Rio Center at 1390 W. Speedway Blvd. (MPR 1)

Ward 2

Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6 - 8 p.m. Morris K. Udall Center at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd. (Room 1-3)

Ward 3

Monday, Oct. 24 from 6 - 8 p.m. Ward 3 Office at 1510 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, Az 85719

Ward 4

Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 - 8 p.m. William M. Clements Center (MPR) at 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Ward 5

Monday, Nov. 7 from 6 - 8 p.m. El Pueblo Center at 101 W. Irvington Rd. Bldg. 9 (MPR)

Ward 6

Thursday Nov. 10 from 6 - 8 p.m. Parks and Recreation Administration at 900 S. Randolph Way (Mesquite Room)



The City of Tucson is also considering a proposed increase to garbage collection fees.

"A $3.00 per ton rate adjustment is proposed for the disposal of commercial waste at the Los Reales Sustainability Campus, with the effective date of January 1, 2023," the city said in statement. "The last landfill rate increase was in 2011. There is no proposed landfill rate adjustment for self-service residential customers."

